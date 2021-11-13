Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO David S. Boyce Sells 1,500 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CEO David S. Boyce sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

