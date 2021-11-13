Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.18

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$113.18 and last traded at C$113.15, with a volume of 27588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$112.50.

TIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$107.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$430,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,425,200. Insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $559,116 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

