Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CURV. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.48 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,809,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torrid (CURV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.