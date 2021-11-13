TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.
Shares of TPIC opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.29 million, a PE ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
TPI Composites Company Profile
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
