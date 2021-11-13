TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of TPIC opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.29 million, a PE ratio of 169.01 and a beta of 1.47. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

