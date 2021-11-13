TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.