Treat DAO Hits Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00072951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00074134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00097569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.02 or 0.07182272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,184.40 or 0.99997301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

