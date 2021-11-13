Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Richard E. Posey Sells 2,047 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

