Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Insider Adam Dante Zambanini Sells 2,055 Shares

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TREX opened at $129.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $134.39.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,682,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after acquiring an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.