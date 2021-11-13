Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $116.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $281,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,423. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

