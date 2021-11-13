Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.87 and traded as high as C$0.96. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 55,534 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.