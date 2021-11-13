Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TGI opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $9,285,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

