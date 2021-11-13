Truist Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $360.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Truist from $257.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.93.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $303.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.28. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

