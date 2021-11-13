Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.07 Million

Analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) will report $86.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $87.75 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation posted sales of $105.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will report full-year sales of $370.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.59 million to $383.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $516.35 million, with estimates ranging from $475.43 million to $549.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tsakos Energy Navigation.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million during the quarter.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 82,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,518. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,207,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 677,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

