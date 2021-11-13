Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TUEM stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $177.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tuesday Morning will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred Hand acquired 235,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $427,024.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marc Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 485,925 shares of company stock valued at $851,524. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $124,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $180,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

