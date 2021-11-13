Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKYVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYVY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.62.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile
