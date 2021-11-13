Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi’s (TKYVY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYVY opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Get Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Company Profile

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO engages in the provision of banking products and services. The firm operates through the following business lines: retail banking, corporate banking, investment banking and other. Its products include time and demand deposit, accumulating account, debtors current loans, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, insurance, forward, futures, salary payments, investment account, cheques, safety boxes, bill payments, tax collections and payment orders.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.