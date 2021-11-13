Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRQ traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $12.48. 1,197,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.98.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

