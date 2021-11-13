Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

