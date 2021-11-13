UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,248 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Houlihan Lokey worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $118.10 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

