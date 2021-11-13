UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $65.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 58.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

