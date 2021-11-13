UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.16.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.