UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $116.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 172,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,764. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

