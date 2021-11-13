UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.28 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE OGS opened at $66.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.20.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

