UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 949,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 923,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 903,473 shares during the period.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.