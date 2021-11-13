UBS Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €33.00 ($38.82) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.02 ($37.67).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €30.70 ($36.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.82. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €12.83 ($15.09) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

