uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $2.84 on Monday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

