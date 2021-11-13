UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 637,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of UFP Technologies worth $36,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of UFPT opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.99. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.29.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

