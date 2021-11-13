Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,692.96

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,692.96 ($35.18) and traded as high as GBX 3,208 ($41.91). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,184 ($41.60), with a volume of 134,770 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,217.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,692.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.