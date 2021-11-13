Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNS. Cormark raised their price target on Uni-Select to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:UNS traded up C$2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,745. The firm has a market cap of C$886.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.34. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

