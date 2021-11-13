Unification (FUND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,312.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Unification has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0895 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Unification has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $19,312.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unification Profile

Unification is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

