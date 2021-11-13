Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($40.71) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.95 ($39.94).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €38.00 ($44.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €27.08 ($31.86) and a fifty-two week high of €39.34 ($46.28). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.42. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

