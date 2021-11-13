United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $217,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $440,000. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

