United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,083 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UTHR stock opened at $203.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.71. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

