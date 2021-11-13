United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Steven L. Mogford Acquires 17 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,072 ($14.01) per share, with a total value of £182.24 ($238.10).

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,072 ($14.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,031.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,020.75. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,093.50 ($14.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.