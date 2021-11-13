Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

UPWK traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,516. Upwork has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $50,757,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

