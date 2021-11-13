Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Walter William Boberg Sells 42,247 Shares of Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$97,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 942,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,177,120.29.

URE stock opened at C$2.48 on Friday. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

