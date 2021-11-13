US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.05 million.

US Ecology stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECOL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.