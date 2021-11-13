Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Usio had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Usio by 102.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 64,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Usio by 122.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $3,959,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.