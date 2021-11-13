Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $24.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

UTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of UTZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 586,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Utz Brands has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 26,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $424,321.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,303 shares of company stock worth $6,555,667. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,409,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,753,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,370,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,858,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,104,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

