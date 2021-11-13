Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Vaccitech stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. Vaccitech has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccitech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaccitech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.