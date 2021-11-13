VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lessened by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 117,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.77 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.