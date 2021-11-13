Vanguard Group Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $16,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,401,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,140,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,994,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $998,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Century Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.24 per share, with a total value of $57,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,012 shares of company stock valued at $116,037. 36.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

