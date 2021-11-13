Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 266,665 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.08% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $320.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 257,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 16,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.