Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBLT stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

