Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.