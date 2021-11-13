Velo3D Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Velo3D in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Drab anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Velo3D’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLD opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Velo3D has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $978,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

