Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
VERA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $33.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
