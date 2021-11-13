Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VERA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $33.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

