Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Vericel stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,589,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,107,000 after purchasing an additional 89,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,772,000 after purchasing an additional 115,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after purchasing an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

