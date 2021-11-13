Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

