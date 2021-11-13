Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico Sells 1,078 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $174,679.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $128,090.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $248,500.00.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 122.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,760,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vicor by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,028,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 136,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

