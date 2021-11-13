ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.77.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 289,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 224.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 83.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 529,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

